New Orleans radio station WWOZ had more than two million people tune into a two-weekend promotion called 'Festing In Place,' where the station played Jazz Fest performances from the past while encouraging people to dress up, cook up and turn up from the safety of home in lieu of the festival that was canceled because of COVID-19, according to station general manager Beth Arroyo Utterback.

“From Gentily to Germany from Australia to Siberia,” said Utterback. “People from all over the world literally Jazz Fested in place with us.”

Utterback says they had more than two million listen on the website alone over the two weekends, another 2.5 million on Facebook and 1.5 million on Twitter. More than 1000 sent in pictures of them festing in place, proving our spirit is far more difficult to cancel than the festival.

“The idea was to unite people who love New Orleans, who love Jazz Fest, who love our musicians, who love our food and I think that people just needed a moment just to stop and not be so worried and scared,” said Utterback

Jazz fest regular Aaron Neville was set to perform again this year. He instead listened on OZ. He told WWLTV’s Paul Dudley listening to the station gave him a feeling that goes beyond words.

“It meant everything. Words can’t explain it. It went through my soul, my blood stream and everything,” said Neville. "I laughed. I cried. It was great”

The station kept the beat going even as COVID-19 took the life of one of their own. DJ Jesse ‘Midnight Creeper’ Hathorne died over the weekend due to the virus.

“There are so many wonderful New Orleanians that we are losing to this,” said Utterback. “Jazz festing in place certainly can’t replace them but it can help people stop for a little bit and at least have some joy.”

COVID-19 has created a void but as New Orleans writer Michael Tisserand wrote "WWOZ transformed it, reminding us of who we were, are, and can be.”

“That quote has been shared with me several times and it’s really gratifying and humbling to know we played such an important part in this part of New Orleans history,” said Utterback.

