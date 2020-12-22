22,000 get initial vaccine doses as Louisiana COVID-19 continue to rise

Louisiana has also started receiving shipments of a second coronavirus vaccine.

NEW ORLEANS — More than 22,000 people in Louisiana have received initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine as COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state continue to increase.

The Louisiana Department of Health published the new vaccination data on Tuesday and the department said new data will be published every Tuesday and Thursday.

The state estimates that up to 135,000 frontline healthcare workers and 80,000 nursing home and long-term care facility residents and staff will receive doses in Phase 1A of its vaccine rollout.

The state has also started receiving shipments of a second coronavirus vaccine. Gov. John Bel Edwards’s office said Louisiana is expecting to receive 79,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week in addition to more than 28,000 Pfizer vaccine doses. Nearly 44,000 Moderna doses arrived Monday.

Edwards is scheduled to address the state’s vaccine rollout at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The news conference will be live-streamed on WWLTV.com and the WWL-TV social media pages.

The news comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state continue to climb. On Tuesday, the LDH reported that 1,647 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, nearing triple the amount seen at the start of November.

The state health department also reported an additional 3,705 new cases, and 51 new deaths from the virus since Monday. In total, 290,960 cases and 7,158 deaths have been reported since the outbreak began in early March.

