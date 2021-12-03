More than half of New Orleans 70-and-older residents have been vaccinated

New Orleans also has a large percentage of younger people who've been vaccinated: Nearly 30 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 49.

NEW ORLEANS — President Joe Biden on Thursday night said he wants all adult Americans to be able to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot by May 1 if they’d like.

That got us wondering about the state of vaccinations in the metro New Orleans area.

Vaccinations are highest in the state in the Department of Health's Region 1. That's Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines and St. Bernard.

Looking at New Orleans alone, 12 percent of people have been vaccinated.

Of that number, 65 percent of people 70-and-older are estimated to be fully covered now.

That's a figure Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the city's health director, describes as “great.”

An interesting note is that New Orleans also has a large percentage of younger people who've been vaccinated: Nearly 30 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 49.

Avegno credits that with a large number of healthcare workers — including medical students — school staff vaccinations and younger people with health conditions.

Howard Rodgers, who heads up the New Orleans Council on Aging, says he's pleased that so many older people have received the shots.

"The carrot and the stick — -- one of the things we've been doing, we've been telling them, if you want to get back to doing what you like to do, go get vaccinated,” he said. “Get your shot.”