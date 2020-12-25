COVID-19 survivor who didn't meet baby for two months shares recovery story

"I remember hearing the baby cry, but I don't remember seeing the baby at all," she said.

NEW ORLEANS — For every mom, a child's first Christmas is always a special time. One mom is especially thankful this holiday. She didn't meet her own child for 10 weeks after he was born as she fought COVID-19. This Christmas Eve, Trichelle McDaniel shared her progress.

Just as it will be for everyone, this holiday will look and feel a little different for McDaniel.

"It really is because I like to have a party, have people over, but now its just - we're still going to have fun because I love Christmas and I like to have fun with my kids," she said.

This time means even more knowing the tough year this mother has faced.

"My hand doesn't work. I get tired real fast," she said.

McDaniel gave birth to her sixth child, Brian, in March, but she didn't see him with her own eyes until two and a half months later.

"I was so determined to get there," she said.

On March 11, McDaniel went to the Touro emergency room with COVID-19. She went on a ventilator and doctors had to deliver her baby by emergency C-section.

"I remember hearing the baby cry, but I don't remember seeing the baby at all," she said.

In May Touro health care workers and McDaniel's family celebrated as she left the hospital and finally got to meet her baby boy.

Now months later, McDaniel is still recovering.

"It's been a challenge because I need help," she said. "It'll take me probably 20 minutes just to put his clothes on."

She has nerve damage in one side of her body making it difficult to even hold her child.

"The pain is just... oh my gosh," McDaniel said.

This year has been tough, but this mother is just thankful she survived and she's grateful to spend this Christmas with the greatest gift of all.

"I'm looking at the brighter side. It's getting better," she said.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.