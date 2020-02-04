NEW ORLEANS — Doctors and nurses are our heroes on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, putting their lives at risk to save others.

Wednesday, Louisiana lost its first healthcare worker to the virus, with the death of Larrice Anderson, a nurse at New Orleans East Hospital.

She passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

Thea Ducrow, the executive director of the Louisiana State Nurse’s Association, said because of protective equipment shortages, nurses are more at risk than ever. Some are even struggling to get tested for COVID-19.

“It’s really hard because it makes it so real, and everyone knew this was a possibility," Ducrow said."It had happened in other states, but it’s not the same— being one of our own.”

Nurses and doctors are much more at risk for the virus because of their encounters with sick patients. It’s a reality nurses know about, and are trained for, Ducrow said.

“They know what to do. They are well trained in infection control… for them to stick to that, and do what they know they should do, for a safe work environment,” she said.

Ducrow added that nurses statewide are talking about the loss of Anderson. Friends and colleagues took to Facebook to remember her, recounting her smile, her eagerness to learn, and her reputation for taking younger nurses under her wing.

LCMC issued a statement, sayng in part: “Larrice Anderson was a mother, friend, caring nurse at New Orleans East Hospital and LCMC Health family member,” the statement said. “Our hospital family is deeply saddened by the loss and our hearts go out to her family and friends.”

