KENNER, La. — The lobby of Armstrong International looked and sounded more like the infield at the Fair Grounds on Thursday than an airport as ticket agents with Southwest Airlines set up an impromptu Jazz Fest celebration and danced to music.

It’s not typically what you’d see. But cleaning crews outnumbering passengers is also an unusual sight.

Most days, passengers would be snaking through the line at the TSA checkpoint at Armstrong International, but like every airport everywhere, things right now are basically dead.

A little more than 119,000 people went through TSA checkpoints at 440 airports across the country on Wednesday. Compare that to the same day last year when 2,256,442 million people were screened.

“The nation’s down 95, 97 percent, we’re right there as well,” said Kevin Dolliole, the city’s aviation director.

That’s led some restaurants behind the checkpoint to close for now.

Lights were off and chairs on tables at Leah’s Kitchen, Mondo and Ye Olde College Inn.

Dolliole said the airport is working with its tenants who might be struggling.

And Armstrong, which only gets money through landing fees and rent, now has CARES Act cash to help offset losses due to fewer passengers and flights.

Dolliole said the finances are fine, but there’s always the question: What if?

“If this continues for a long period of time, then I think everyone has to be concerned, including us,” Dolliole said.

