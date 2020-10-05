NEW ORLEANS — A nationwide shortage of meat products is starting to affect our local restaurants.

In Carrollton, Toups Meatery and Blue Oak BBQ are finding ways to adjust to the change.

Toups Meatery Chef and Owner Isaac Toups has changed his suppliers and his menu to adjust to the shortage.

“I had to switch sometimes to different cuts of meat to different purveyors to different selections. I had to be flexible,” Toups said. “I normally get my chickens from one place, but I had to switch and move to another place. Right now, I’m getting fresh shrimp from Grand Isle, but I had to get my chicken from Tyson, so it’s kind of a balance.”

On Friday, Blue Oak BBQ posted on social media to notify customers about an increase in their prices. The restaurant said disruptions in the supply chain are causing them to pay more for the meat products they use. Therefore, they must increase their prices temporarily to keep popular items on the menu.

Despite the price hike, the BBQ is bringing people back.

“We’re still here. They could charge twice as much as they normally do, and we’d probably still come to Blue Oak. It’s that good,” said Conner Cook.

As we try regain some sort of normalcy here at home, Louisianans tell us they’ll continue to support local businesses.

