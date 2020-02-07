Nearly 4x as many people likely infected with COVID-19 in JP, NO than confirmed cases, Ocshner study finds

The study tested 2,600 residents in the two parishes, and found evidence of COVID-19 in about 8% of all tests -- that projects to about 64,000 people.

NEW ORLEANS — An extensive study to test residents in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish and more accurately trace the infection rate of COVID-19 in the metro area found that at least 64,000 more people likely have had the coronavirus than previously thought.

Researchers with Ochsner Health released the findings of their COVID-19 prevalence study on Thursday, which found that nearly four times as many people in the parishes likely have been infected with the coronavirus disease than the 17,700 cases confirmed by the state health department.

That revelation, and others from the study, are one par with health experts' projections that the majority of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic and go unreported.

Study organizers handpicked nearly 2,600 people out of a pool of 25,000 volunteers to be tested over a five-day period in strategic locations around Jefferson and Orleans parishes.

From May 11-15, hospital staff performed both nasopharyngeal swabs (to test for active COVID-19 infection) and blood draws (to look for COVID-19 antibodies) to residents from representative neighborhoods, ages and ethnicities.

They found that 7.8% of people tested either were infected with COVID-19 or had been in the past, based off the presence of antibodies.

Three out of four people who had the disease or its antibodies were asymptomatic at the time of the test. 40% said they had never experienced symptoms.

Based off recorded COVID-19 deaths in the parishes, researchers also found that, so far, the coronavirus is 10-40 times deadly than the seasonal flu in the metro area. The death rate is 1.63%, while the flu is fatality rate is 0.04%-0.16%.

When factoring in the projected 64,000 unconfirmed cases, however, that COVID-19 fatality rate is significantly lower than based off of the state's cases alone.

The study found that Black people in the metro area have an infection rate nearly double that of white people -- 10.3% vs 5.9%.

The rate of death, however, is not significantly different between the groups, the study found -- a finding that differs from statistics early in the COVID-19 pandemic that found a widely disproportionate amount of Black residents were dying from the disease.

Ochsner's findings come as more than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Louisiana Thursday.

Researchers said the study's results mean social distancing and masking in public are "essential" to limit the spread of the disease.

"Virus spread in Jefferson and Orleans Parishes does not indicate that we are near herd immunity, which would occur with an exposure rate of approximately 70%," they wrote.

