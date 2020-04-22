In normal times, a Zulu king would be remembered differently. All the former kings would gather dressed in white suits and crowns. And a big procession would pass the organization’s clubhouse in Treme.But these aren't normal times right now.

“This is crazy. We are saying goodbye to a Zulu king by driving by a house,” said New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks, who reigned as King Zulu in 2016.

“This would've been one of the biggest funerals in the history of the organization had it not been for this pandemic.”

Banks said tradition holds that Zulu members say farewell in a special way.“I'm dressed this way because this is how we say farewell to a king,” Banks said, referring to the crisp white suit he wore Wednesday, which popped with the gold necklace he wore.

But that was about all that was normal when it came to the sendoff for Larry Hammond, King Zulu 2007.

Hammond died March 31 after he became sick with COVID-19. He was 70. He is among eight Zulu members who have died because of the disease.

The Hammond family met earlier Wednesday for a small private funeral since there is still a ban in place of gatherings of more than 10 people.

"If he could've had a traditional funeral, it would've been one in true New Orleans fashion that would've been packed with Zulu members, as well as Omega members as well as members from the community," said Troy LaCabe, who knew Hammond through Zulu and the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

Instead, Lillian Hammond sat on the lawn of the family home where she and Larry lived in Algiers as a parade of sorts passed by.For 15 minutes nonstop, those who knew Larry Hammond drove by to say goodbye to the former airman and postal worker.Horns honked and music played out of the windows of some cars as the family waved and shouted thank you during the socially-distant farewell.

Others drove by in silence, the tears in their eyes saying it all.After the last car passed, Barry Hammond described his older brother as someone who “never met a stranger” and worked tirelessly as a mentor.“He was a giver. He gave his life for others,” Barry Hammond said through tears. “That's what it's about.”