Concerns grow that coronavirus cases could start rising again

So far, the Coronavirus has killed about 113,000 Americans.

NEW ORLEANS — On a beautiful day like Thursday in New Orleans City Park, it’s easy to forget a deadly virus is still out there infecting people.

That concerns Tamika Pollard from Metairie.

“I’m prayerful that we stay aware and conscious that we are still in a pandemic,” Pollard said.

Joy Soublet from New Orleans admits as businesses start to reopen, she’s noticed less people wearing face coverings or keeping their distance.

“When I went to the store actually yesterday, I was like oh my God, did they forget we still have a virus,” Soublet said.

Louisiana has seen a steady decline in COVID related hospitalizations over the past two weeks with just a slight uptick on Thursday.

But, earlier this week, sixteen states have reported an increase in average daily new cases.

They include Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas.

Speaking on NBC’s The Today Show, Dr. Ashish Jha, Director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute said even if the numbers stay relatively flat, COVID deaths could hit 200,000 by September.

“If we just act like the virus isn’t there or somehow magically just went away, we are going to be confronting a much uglier reality and I don’t want to do that,” Jha said. “I want to be proactive on this virus.”

Back in City Park, some visitors worry we may be moving too fast to reopen the economy, especially in our bordering states.

“They opened before we did,” Soublet said. “I know some of the states which really was too soon. When they opened those beaches, we knew what was going to happen with that.”

Others are more encouraged by where we are in Louisiana.

“I’m very proud of our leadership on the state level and the local level that decided to wait to crunch the numbers to see if we were ready to open,” Pollard said.

“I think it’s fine as long as we’re taking proper precautions, obviously, wearing masks and still keeping a distance,” Robert Caldera from Metairie said.

Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 442 more people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus in Louisiana.

That brings the state total to 44,472 cases with close to 2,900 deaths.

