New Coronavirus strain could increase spread

There more questions than answers when it comes to a new mutation with COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS - There's concern over a new COVID-19 strain recently found overseas. It's causing cases to increase rapidly, which has prompted several countries to impose travel restrictions.

COVID-19 is already considered to be highly contagious. However, a new strain is making it spread faster.

"So we've seen mutations of various kinds in the United States," said Robert Garry, PhD with Tulane School of Medicine. "Viruses mutate all the time."

"In fact, you may remember," said Dr. Fred Lopez with LSU Health Infectious Diseases. "The strain that evolved as the most common strain was not the original strain and so we've been following mutations all along."

This mutation has been found in a few places including Britain. Dozens of countries have responded to the increase in cases in the United Kingdom by enforcing travel restrictions from the U.K.

"We already know the first virus that was described in the United States appeared to come from China," said Dr. Lopez. "And then subsequent to that, most of the strains derived from Europe. So we know it's just a plane ride away, so to speak, that a virus, regardless of strain, can make its way to any part of the world in a short period of time."

While possible it's unclear if it's in the United States. And other than possibly being more contagious, not much else is known, including its severity, and how it'll impact re-infection rates and treatment.

"If you have one mutation that effects that binding, it probably wont impact the vaccine too much," Garry said. "We need to stay vigilant on this."

However, what is known, is what people can do to help protect themselves.

"Regardless of the strain of this virus," said Dr. Fred Lopez. "We need to continue to practice masking, distancing from each other, frequent handwashing. That's the way we're going to decrease the strain of any virus."