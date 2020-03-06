x
coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases remain steady as hospitalizations decrease in Louisiana Wednesday

The number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana hospitals dropped by 22 today, according to LDH data

NEW ORLEANS — The number of new coronavirus cases reported daily in Louisiana remains steady as hospitalization numbers continue to drop.

According to the latest numbers from the Louisiana Dept. of Health, 387 new cases were diagnosed across the state and 35 more people died from the virus.

The number of patients in the hospital dropped again though, down to 617 total. That's the lowest number since March.

See the latest coronavirus data from the Louisiana Department of Health for Wednesday, June 3 and the changes from yesterday below: 

Deaths: 2,759 (+35)

Cases: 41,133 (+387) 

Patients in hospital: 617 (-22) 

Patients on ventilators: 86 (+3)

Presumed recoveries: 31,728 (Reported on Mondays)

Tests performed: 402,087 (+8,954)

