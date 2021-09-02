New covid vaccine trials open and available for all that qualify

The free studies run by MedPharmics are in Metairie, Lafayette, Covington, Slidell, Gulfport, Mobile, Albuquerque, and Phoenix.

NEW ORLEANS — Up until now, COVID vaccines have been tested and given only to adults, but now there is a chance for all ages, and pregnant women to join vaccine clinical trials.

The scientific race to give everyone protection against the coronavirus is still in full gear. And now four new COVID vaccine clinical trials are enrolling.

MedPharmics on Houma Blvd. in Metairie, is running vaccine studies on expectant mothers 24-34 weeks gestation, children 6 months to 17 years old and adults 18 and older.

MEDPHARMICS VACCINE CLINICAL TRIALS

Pfizer: expecting mothers 24-34 weeks

Moderna: 6mos-11yo

Moderna: 12-17yo

Novavax: Adults

First, there are pregnant women getting the Pfizer vaccine now, and doctors who recommend they do. But a study just for them will give more answers.

“We don't know how much of the antibody is going to be transferred to the infant. I mean, an injection like this is as much benefit for the mom as it is for the infant,” said Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Robert Jeanfreau who is the Medical Director of MedPharmics, LLC and the Principal Investigator at the Metairie office.

Dr. Jeanfreau said it's important for antibodies to transfer to unborn babies so they will get protection in the first critical months of life when their immune systems are underdeveloped.

Sadly there are young, pregnant women who don't survive COVID, never meeting their new babies.

Next, they have two vaccine studies on the Moderna vaccine that is out on the market. Children from six months through 17 years of age qualify.

“Not only do we want the kids safe for their own benefit, but to also protect older adults, grandma and grandpa,” he said.

The fourth study is for adults 18 and older. It's a new COVID vaccine by Novavax. It stimulates your immune system to make protective antibodies in a different way, using a portion of the genetic code from the virus' spike protein.

“So it's impossible to get the coronavirus infection from the vaccine because you're only getting a small portion of it, but it's enough to trigger your immune response.”

The good news is the Novavax vaccine doesn't need to be stored at negative 94 degrees like Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, but just in a regular refrigerator.

The free studies run by MedPharmics are in Metairie, Lafayette, Covington, Slidell, Gulfport, Mobile, Albuquerque, and Phoenix. You will be compensated.

To see if you qualify call MedPharmics at 504-457-2721 or visit the website medpharmics.com.