New criteria for vaccine eligibility, creates 'Honors System'

New criteria announced by the governor Tuesday now include anyone 16 or older with at least one health condition, ranging from asthma to smoking.

NEW ORLEANS — Expanding eligibility of who qualifies for a COVID vaccine had phones at Broad Avenue Pharmacy in New Orleans ringing Tuesday.

“We’ve been getting an influx of calls the whole day, so it’s been pretty crazy,” said pharmacist Phat Quach.

Quach said that influx is much easier to handle now compared to the beginning of the year. That was when the pharmacy was one of the first in the New Orleans metro to get the vaccine.

“It was pretty bad because everybody was calling us and the few other pharmacies that had it,” said Quach.

Three vaccines later, mass vaccination events and other pharmacies joining the ranks have smoothed things out. Now the pharmacy averages about 40 vaccines a day.

Making sure those shots are given to people who meet eligibility requirements just got a bit trickier though.

“Some of the stuff on there is kind of iffy, like if you’re a smoker or nonsmoker,” said Quach.

Quach said there’s just no way of knowing the truth.

“Hopefully people are being honest about what their conditions are,” said Quach.

That’ll also be the case at mass vaccination events, like the one set for Wednesday on the Northshore by Ochsner Health.

“The comorbidities are absolutely the honor system and we trust people that when they attest, they’re being honest about their medical conditions,” said Dawn Pevey, CEO, System Centers of Excellence & Service Lines at Ochsner Health.

Pevey said the health system is working to accommodate as many people as possible as expanded criteria lead to appointment schedules filling up.

“One of our schedules where we have over a thousand doses, about 500 of them filled in one hour,” said Pevey.

For providers big and small the goal is to vaccinate quickly because even just one shot can make a big difference.

“I’m glad to be a part of this whole process and giving out the vaccine,” said Quach.

When it comes to that honor system, the state health department has a form for patients to fill out attesting to health conditions. Vaccine providers may ask for it when you show up for your appointment.