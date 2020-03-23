NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond - who served mass as recently as yesterday (Sunday) has told his fellow priests that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Archbishop said in his note to fellow priests that he had not been feeling well lately and took the test, which came back positive.

"Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, I have been feeling fine," he said in the notice. "Recently, I had very mild symptoms, which included fever only. Out of an abundance of caution, I took the Coronavirus test which came back positive. I have notified those with whom I have been in close proximity. Needless to say, I have self-quarantined in order to be responsible and not affect others. I will use this quiet time for additional prayer and sacrifice for all those seriously affected by the virus. I pray to get well soon and continue ministry. In the meantime, I will be present through Facebook and the archdiocesan website with reflection on this crisis and God’s healing power."

Archbishop Aymond, who is 70 years old, served mass at an empty St. Louis Cathedral Sunday, saying that God's mission must not stop, even during the coronavirus.

"It is in moments like this that our faith can bring us through these moments," he said Sunday, talking in general about the burden of the coronavirus on his flock - the residents of New Orleans and the surrounding parishes. "This crisis has interrupted our lives, but it cannot interrupt the mission of Christ."