NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

1,991 deaths

29,673 total cases

1,502 patients in hospitals

220 patients on ventilators

64 of 64 parishes reporting cases

20,316 presumed recoveries

180,931 tests performed

Key Updates:

COVID-19 numbers continue the plateau in Louisiana as the state plans on a May 15 gradual reopening of the economy.

The City of New Orleans expects to lose around $130 million this year in tax revenue due to event cancellations and business closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public testing sites, food pantries and mask giveaway continue around Southeast Louisiana.

Read yesterday's live blog

Contracts, traffic cameras, buildings: 'Everything is on the table' to fill New Orleans' projected $130 million deficit

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano laid out the current plan, including cost-cutting measures and borrowing $100 million to ensure public services are not shut down.

According to a presentation given to reporters, the city is currently preparing to address a $130 million budget shortfall.

“What we’re looking at right now is very similar to what New Orleans saw post-Katrina as far as GDP drop," Montano said, showing a timeline of the city's GDP over the past two decades.

Read more

New Orleans looks to extend eviction ban as landlords cry foul

Federal and local governments have taken strong steps to protect tenants who can’t pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic, including an all-out ban on evictions in New Orleans through May 18 and a federal ban that applies to all government-financed or subsidized units through July.

But what do landlords do when tenants take that as carte blanche to break the rules?

Kym Valene owns doubles and 4-plexes totaling 26 units in the gentrifying Upper Ninth Ward and Bywater. She said she’s lucky most of her tenants are still paying rent, but a few aren’t. And some feel emboldened to break the rules of their lease.

“I have a tenant with an illegal dog. My insurance won’t cover pit bulls. And I have no way to evict a tenant who isn’t paying attention to the rules and putting other tenants in danger,” Valene said. “I don’t understand how you can be forced to stay in a situation where it could be a danger to you, your insurance won’t cover it, I could lose my insurance and there’s nothing I can do about the situation.”

Read more

17-year-old's New York radio station supporting Louisiana's coronavirus fight

New Orleans healthcare workers are getting a helping hand from a 17-year-old and a radio station in New York City.

D-100, an internet radio station that broadcasts from One World Trade Center in New York City, recently raised $20,000 for healthcare workers in some of the places hardest hit by Covid-19 and have plans to keep the fundraising going for another few days, according to the radio station’s CEO, 17-year-old Dylan Carollo.

“Everyone is at home right now and more people are listening to my station than ever so we thought we should get involved in the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Carollo, speaking with WWL-TV’s Paul Dudley Monday night.

Carollo and others at the station came up with a pay to play fundraiser, where listeners pick a song at the station’s website.

Once they donate, the listener gets their song played on-air with the funds going to front line workers, including at Ochsner.

Read more

Grocers anticipate meat shortage as processing plants cut back operations

One of the trickle down effects of COVID-19 could be felt at the grocery store soon. Several large meat processing plants across the country have closed or cut back operations, because workers were either ill or too afraid to come in.

Right now, there is no shortage of poultry, pork or beef at Chris' Specialty Meats in New Orleans.

"We have a great relationship with our vendors and they're keeping us updated. We're doing the best to keep our shelves stocked and right now they are stocked," said Adam Cutrer, manager at Chris' Specialty Meats. "It's business as usual."

That's good news since some meat processing plants across the country like Tyson Foods closed because of sick employees.

Read more

Amid coronavirus challenges, local chefs, restaurants nominated for James Beard Awards

Although the restaurant industry is battling the severe challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, and many of the nominated restaurants are closed, Monday brought the news that several New Orleans restaurants are finalists for James Beard Awards.

The nominees were announced Monday by the James Beard Foundation, which also announced there will be no awards ceremony this year, as is tradition. Instead, winners will be revealed in a live online broadcast on Sept. 25.

Whittled down from a list of semifinalists announced earlier this year, the James Beard awards were originally slated to be presented today, May 4, at a gala event in Chicago.

New Orleans chef/restaurateur Donald Link is nominated for Outstanding Chef in the country, for the seventh year in a row. Also, his restaurant group's newest restaurant, Gianna, is nominated for best restaurant in America. The Link Restaurant Group's restaurant Peche is a past winner in this category.

Read more

Doctor treated with coronavirus antibodies recovers at home after hospitalization

One of the first people in the state to recover from COVID-19 after getting a transfusion of antibodies is finally well enough to talk about his experience.

That doctor, who practices at East Jefferson General Hospital, is now at home and doing well. He says he didn't know how sick he was until he read his own chart after he recovered.

Dr. Hector Montalvo was in the East Jefferson ICU, unconscious, on a ventilator from COVID-19. It was not known if he would live. That’s when a colleague, nephrologist Dr. Ashwin Jaikishen, donated his blood plasma. He had recovered from COVID-19 and had the antibodies to fight the virus.

Dr. Montalvo is back at home, practicing internal medicine, treating his patients by telemedicine. He says the way he views the world now is changed.

Read more

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

