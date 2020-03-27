NEW ORLEANS — The search is on in Kenner for teddy bears, which are showing up in windows, in neighborhoods like Grandlake Estates.

“You just put them wherever they can be seen and try not to hide them too much,” said Kenny Ford. “Everybody is starting to do it.”

At Ford’s home, there are three little bears, dressed by his two kids.

“It just kind of gives them a little bit of normalcy to be able to get out, ride around and not be cooped up inside all day,” said Ford.

The goal is to get out the house and find as many bears as possible. It’s a needed distraction, which Mayor Ben Zahn hopes catches on across the city.

“It’s kind of like a little bit of hope when things are kind of down right now,” said Mayor Zahn.

That little bit of hope also reaches into other cities, like New Orleans, where rainbows are popping up in neighborhood windows.

“We thought it’d be a fun project while we’re cooped up inside,” said Allie Segura.

For Segura and her daughter Margot, the rainbow hunt is putting a little color back in their lives.

“It shows we’re in this together. Just have hope,” said Margot Segura.

Margot and her mom have four rainbows.

“It makes me feel happy to know that people are noticing that we put time and work just to make them have that joy when they see them,” said Margot Segura.

Back in Kenner, Mayor Zahn even set an official bear hunt for this Saturday but says folks can go searching any time.

“The kids aren’t going to school. You’re not going to work. It gives us something to do on Saturday,” said Mayor Zahn.

In Ford’s neighborhood, some folks are getting a little creative.

“We’ve had monkeys, Easter bunnies, all kinds of stuff,” said Ford.

As more folks take part, Ford hopes it’ll make separation a little more bearable for everyone.

Social distancing is still being stressed for anyone searching for bears and rainbows. Depending on where you live, there are different hashtags to go along these searches, so just look up your neighborhood on social media or any neighborhood apps.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...

More stories:

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: US leads world in confirmed cases

RELATED: R Kelly seeks release from jail, cites coronavirus risk

RELATED: Texas Governor issues order to quarantine individuals flying in from New Orleans

RELATED: 25-year-old deals with coronavirus symptoms, recovery

RELATED: As local health care workers run out of medical supplies, local businesses shift production to help