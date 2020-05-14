NEW ORLEANS — Gyms and fitness centers are allowed to open in the next few days, but with several restrictions.

So will you feel comfortable going back and working out with other people?

F45 Training in Metairie just opened its doors in late February. Shortly afterward, the pandemic forced it and all area gyms to temporarily close.

"Wow. it’s still so stressful thinking about it," said F45 Metairie Owner, Nick Bazan Jr.

Bazan, the trainers, and the F45 corporate people began innovating. In five days, live, two-way interactive virtual classes began. No home equipment needed.

"This was a good way for us to keep people employed and people staying healthy," Bazan said.

"I think they’re great. One of the things I do enjoy about it is personal trainers can see you, see you when you’re slacking a little bit, and push you and kind of point you out," said Gianni Iadanza, an F45 Member.

"I like the idea of doing it with a group still, because for me, trying to workout on my own is not always the easiest, you know you don’t have as much motivation," said F45 Member Hillary Alread.

While some people are gaining weight during stay-at-home orders, Gianni Iadanza lost 27 pounds with the virtual workouts. But with gyms set to reopen in Jefferson Parish Friday at 25 percent capacity, members have mixed feelings about going back or just sticking with the safe, at-home virtual workouts.

"I think I’ll go back to the gym with other people. Like I said, I miss the social interaction, at least having the people close by even if they’re only six feet away," said Iadanza.

"I go back and forth of going back to the gym and continuing to do the virtual workouts. The one thing that makes me feel better is they were super clean before all of this started," said Alread.

Alread says her concerns come from knowing that people with no symptoms can pass the virus to others. But she has confidence in the precautions F45 is taking, with people wearing masks, gloves, moving equipment 10 feet apart, and sanitizing it after each use.

"It’s really a matter of now of mental health. I think people are ready also for the, not just for their bodies but also their mental health wellbeing," said Bazan.

And, for now, he says sign up sheets for opening classes are full, with 75 percent of the members planning on going back.

Gyms in Orleans Parish will open on Saturday for individual training, but not the locker rooms, saunas, showers or group classes.

