NEW ORLEANS — The Coronavirus pandemic inspired New Orleans artist, Lionel Milton, to send a message through his work that's now displayed along Frenchmen Street businesses.

"It's a mural about awareness about whats going on," Milton said. "Everybody's screaming about social distance. I'm like social distance? What about social justice."

A large, two-part mural covers the closed Maison music venue. He calls the piece "Virus Killers." It shows faces of African Americans, some wearing masks, but it's about more than COVID-19.

"Some of them are known and some of them are unknown and that's the sad part about it, but the story is always the same, sometimes they meet an untimely death," Milton said.

It includes a tribute to 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, a black jogger who was recently gunned down in Georgia.

"You're just as safe or unsafe with or without a mask in this country for most people of color," Milton said. "It's weird, whether you have a mask or not, you still have to watch out and be safe. So that's kind of what this is, bringing awareness to, for a very long time we've been strange fruit, for a very long time."

Milton is also about to begin working on a mural on the boarded up doors of Dragon's Den.

When the businesses can reopen, Milton plans to sell the work, donating some proceeds to YAYA and Iggie's house.

