NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans launched a drive to collect personal protective equipment for first responders on Saturday, a social media post by the New Orleans Health Department said.

The PPE is needed to protect first responders from the coronavirus as they continue to do their job.

New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Collin Arnold said the supplies were running low, and new orders haven't been delivered.

"Our firefighters, police, and especially Emergency Medical Services personnel are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in New Orleans," Arnold said. "Like many places around the world, orders of PPE equipment made back in November 2019 have yet to be filled and our supply is running low. Any additional equipment the public can donate at this time will help keep our first responders safe and out on the streets."

The city's health department asked people to donate unused and unopened boxes of masks (surgical, P100, N95), gloves (latex or nitrile), goggles, disposable medical gowns and face shields to drop boxes at three New Orleans fire stations:

Engine House 16 — 2000 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Engine House 21 — 3940 Paris Ave.

Engine House 27 — 2118 Elysian Fields Ave.

Donations should be wrapped in a plastic bag before they're dropped in the boxes. City leaders asked people to not drop off non-PPE items like clothes or household goods that can damage the much needed protective gear.

The drop boxes for PPE donations have been clearly labeled. Donations will be collected from the drop boxes regularly by the New Orleans fire fighters and will be inventoried for use by Emergency Medical Services.

The PPE donation drive began Saturday and will last through Sunday, Apr. 5 or until further notice.

