New Orleans bars can reopen to indoor seating but limited to 25 percent capacity

The city will allow the bars to open for indoor service starting this Friday, Feb. 19 at 6 a.m.
Credit: AP
Bartender Brendan Donald makes cocktails inside Bar Tonique in New Orleans, Thursday, July 9, 2020. After a light easing of some of the restrictions (bars, for example, can operate at 25% capacity, church services can be held with capacity limits and social distancing) cases are growing and hospitalizations are up, surpassing 120 this past week. There are fears that the virus, linked to more than 1,000 deaths in the metro area since March, may prompt another shutdown. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Bars in the city of New Orleans can now open indoor seating to a limit of 25 percent of the business' capacity, the city announced Wednesday.

The new, modified regulations will begin Friday, Feb. 19.

"Since the City eased restrictions and reentered a Modified Phase Two on Jan. 29, 2021, the case counts, positivity rate, and transmission rate in New Orleans have all decreased, allowing for further easing of some restrictions," said a statement from the city.

The current State of Louisiana emergency order allows bars and breweries to operate indoors at 25 percent of capacity as long as the positivity rate in New Orleans remains below 5 percent.

Bars can be open until 11 p.m.

Recent local and national cases of the UK, South African, and Brazilian variant strains of SARS-COV-2 continue to cause concern for local public health officials.

The city said the Modified Phase Two guidelines will be in place for a minimum of three weeks beginning Feb. 19, 2021, at 6 a.m.  

