New Orleans-based COVID vaccine trial halted over 'unexplained illness'

NEW ORLEANS — The makers of one of the vaccines against the coronavirus says its clinical trial is on hold for now.

Johnson and Johnson says it is a temporary pause while they look into the reaction one patient had.

New Orleans is part of the global study.Two weeks ago we told you five research sites in the New Orleans area were opening clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson and Johnson. Erica Woodley said she was eager to sign up.

"I think it's like the greater good, like the collective good. We all have kind of, like I said, a role to play,” said Erica Woodley, Dean of Students at Tulane University on October 1.

It’s considered one of the most advanced vaccines in development against the SARS-CoV-2. Worldwide, the company plans to enroll 60,000 people. Clinical Trials Management in Metairie had already signed up a couple of hundred participants.

“And they did choose New Orleans to be a center because this pandemic, this virus, has hit our communities very hard and they feel that we can get a diverse group of people,” explained Dr. Amy Himel, on October 1, who is a Board-certified Internal Medicine Physician who is one of the

Investigators for this trial at Clinical Trials Management.

Now, that Phase III clinical trial is temporarily paused from injecting volunteers. Johnson and Johnson says one study participant had an unexplained illness, but citing privacy, will not be specific. An independent monitoring board is reviewing to see if there is a link. Johnson and Johnson says this is part of the normal safety guidelines and hopes the pause will only last a few days. Sometimes side effects have no link to the medicine being studied. And it is not known if the patient got the vaccine or a placebo.

The shot is a weakened version of a common cold virus. It tells the body to make a protein similar to that on those virus spikes. That then signals the immune system to build a defense.

Locally, Clinical Trials Management is still signing up volunteers for future appointments and says they don't anticipate this planned safety pause to last long. Neither Tulane nor Ochsner had begun enrolling, but will start after the study resumes.

You may remember back in September, AstraZeneca paused its vaccine trial because of a patient health problem. It has started up again in other countries but is still on hold in the United States.

