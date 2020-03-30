NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans will consolidate all city-run drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at one location starting Tuesday.

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Mahalia Jackson Theater parking lot closed at 2 p.m. Monday and will not reopen. Instead, all testing will be done at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena parking lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily or until the daily cap of 500 tests is reached.

People seeking to be tested should be 18 years old or older and have a fever with a cough or shortness of breath.

“In the last few days, testing demand has slowed,” NOHSEP Director Collin Arnold said. "It is far too soon to determine if this is due to the beginning of a flattening curve or if people are simply heeding the stay home order.”

Drive-thru testing at the Alario Center on the Westbank is still continuing.

