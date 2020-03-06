New Orleans could enter its Phase 2 of reopening next week, officials say

City leaders have been waiting on data from Memorial Day to decide whether to further reopen the economy, including bars and other businesses.

NEW ORLEANS — Residents and business owners have been waiting to hear more from the City of New Orleans on when it might join the rest of Louisiana and enter into phase two of reopening during the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, city health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno hinted that it could happen next week.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday morning, Avegno said the city could enter its own, modified version of phase two sometime next week, assuming the data shows promising results.

"We're meeting all of the milestones. We’re getting very close," Dr. Avegno said. "I feel very confident that unless we see something really strange and different in the next couple days, that early next week Monday or, barring a tropical storm Tuesday, I’ll be up in front of you and announcing our plan to move into phase two."

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city was waiting on data from Memorial Day to decide when the city might enter phase two, despite Governor John Bel Edwards announcing the state would do so this Friday.

It's not immediately clear how the rules of phase two would differ in the city, but many wonder when bars that do not serve food will be able to reopen -- a key piece included in Edwards' phase two.

Avegno said that New Orleans officials will look at the State's plan when it is released in full on Friday and go from there.

The update comes as the daily number of new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday remained steady, and hospitalization numbers continued to drop.

According to the latest numbers from the Louisiana Dept. of Health, 387 new cases were diagnosed across the state and 35 more people died from the virus.

The number of patients in the hospital dropped again though, down to 617 total. That's the lowest number since March.

