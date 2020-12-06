New Orleans council giving out 36,000 face masks Saturday across city

Councilmembers and volunteers will be distributing the masks on Saturday morning, June 12 at various locations around the city.

NEW ORLEANS — City councilmembers have teamed up with multiple local and national businesses for a major free mask distribution effort Saturday.

Starting at 10 a.m., residents will be able to go to one of 12 locations around New Orleans to get their free face coverings that will help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The locations include businesses and community centers across the city, to be better available to every community. Many of the masks are washable and reusable. The sites will remain open Saturday while supplies last.

The joint giveaway comes as the city enters its second phase of reopening after being shutdown by the coronavirus in March. Starting Saturday, bars can reopen and other businesses can increase their capacity under safety guidelines.

City councilmembers Jared Brossett, Joe GIarrusso, Jay Banks, Gisleson Palmer and Cyndi Nguyen will be distributing 16,000 masks from the following locations:

Walmart Supercenter, 4301 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70126

Notre Dame Seminary, 2901 South Carrolton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118

New Home Ministries, 13800, Hayne Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70126

Kingsley House, 1600 Constance St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Dr, New Orleans, LA 70131

Councilmembers Helena Moreno and Jason Williams will be distributing 20,000 masks from the following locations:

Ochsner Algiers Urgent Care - 3401 Behrman Place

The City of Love - 8601 Palmetto St.

Goodwill Industries - 3400 Tulane Ave.

Franklin Avenue Baptist Church - 8282 I-10 Service Rd.

New Hope Baptist Church- 1807 Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way

Ideal Market- 250 S. Broad St.

St. Mary of Angels Church- 3501 N. Miro St.

The mask giveaway is the latest effort from city leaders to help citizens get through the coronavirus pandemic, with many taking part in ongoing food pantries in their respective districts.

Health officials say wearing a face covering is the best tool communities have to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, June 12, nearly 2,900 Louisianians had died from the virus, according to the state health department.

Here is a list of businesses and organizations involved in the mask distribution:

New Orleans City Council, City of New Orleans, SewDat NOLA, Walmart, New Home Ministries, Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc., BOLD - Black Organization for Leadership Development, Josh Booty and SC Health, Dryades YMCA, Kingsley House, City of New Orleans, NOLA Ready, Bunny Friend Neighborhood Association, City of Love, Concerned Citizens for a Better Algiers, Florida/Desire Neighborhood Association, Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, Emerge, Ideal Market, IWO, Junior League, Les Femmes Pac, New Hope Baptist Church, Ochsner Health, St. Mary of Angels, Women on the Move, The Alpha Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church.

