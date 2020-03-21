NEW ORLEANS — UPDATE: New Orleans consolidates to one COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

Orleans and Jefferson Parish are expanding testing at their drive-thru locations to now include anyone with fever and with symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus, it was announced Saturday.

Orleans testing at its two locations will begin Sunday, while testing at Jefferson Parish's Alario Center is available Saturday until the tests they have on hand run out.

Testing at Orleans locations were initially capped at 100 per day, but a Tweet from the city account NOLAReady later Saturday said that up to 250 tests could be done per site.

In Jefferson Parish, there is also a limit and at all sites testing will be done daily until tests run out.

Previously the drive-thru sites were limited to first responders and health care workers.

New Orleans sites will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily or until the daily cap of 100 tests has been reached at an individual site.

Locations

Mahalia Jackson Theater Parking Lot

1419 Basin Street, New Orleans, LA 70116

University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena Parking Lot

6801 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70148

Jefferson Parish - Alario Center, Westwego

2000 Segnette Blvd, Westwego, LA 70094

Procedure

Upon arrival at a site, individuals will be required to remain in their vehicles and to provide identification and health insurance information, although everyone will be tested regardless of whether or not they have insurance.

Personnel in full medical protective gear will check the individual’s temperature with a no-touch thermometer and insert a nasal swab to obtain the necessary sample. Test results will be given by phone within three to five days. See fact sheet on testing procedures.

For the safety of the testing personnel, the drive-through sites will not be able to accommodate walk-up individuals. Individuals must arrive in a vehicle.

Testing is made possible by a pilot program with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The drive-through testing sites are operated by the City of New Orleans, with assistance from the Louisiana National Guard, the Medical Reserve Corps, and the U.S. Public Health Service.