New Orleans EMS workers giving hope to the homebound, one dose at a time

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans EMS is on a mission.

"I've had patients tell me they're really happy and appreciative we came to their home," said Shakera Brown, a New Orleans EMT.

Their mission is to get people who can't leave their house, for whatever reason, vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I would say there's a great need," Brown said. "We've had a list of patients, over hundreds who need the vaccinations that are homebound."

Since February, New Orleans EMS and NOLA Ready volunteers have partnered together helping give relief.

"It's been a tough year for all of us,"Helena Soreo, who's part of the NOLA Ready Volunteer Corps, said. "It's been pretty horrible, this is kind of a turning point for all of us and it's contingent on people getting vaccinated."

The whole process is quick and easy. Teams of two go to a person's house, and after a few questions the shot is given.

"We sit down and make sure they're comfortable," Brown said. "We discuss any concerns they may have."

For those on the receiving end of the shot, it gives them some much needed comfort.

"I'm disabled," Alice Thomas said. "And it's hard for me to get around and with transportation."

For Thomas, getting the first dose of the vaccine allows her to take a deep breath. It means a fresh start after one worrisome year.

"It's been awful," she said. "Everything's shut down, you can't go anywhere, you can't visit anybody, nobody can visit you. I'm very thankful and relieved."

House by house, these works are making a difference.

"It feels very personal and very community oriented," Soreo said.

"This is something we're doing for the community and I think everyone should take advantage of that," Brown said.

Giving these people a dose of hope, one shot at a time.

To date, they've administered more than 100 first doses to residents who otherwise may not have been able to get one.

If you are someone who is homebound, and in need of a shot, you can call 311 to register and make an appointment. You can also call 504-658-2299 or go to READY.NOLA.GOV/VACCINE.