Willie's Chicken Shacks close over coronavirus rules problems

In a statement sent to The Times-Picayune and NOLA. com, the business said that customers were leaving with drinks they had during their meals.

NEW ORLEANS — A French Quarter-based fried chicken joint has closed temporarily after violations of the city's coronavirus restrictions, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Monday during a press conference touting an aid program for businesses, according to a report from The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Mayor Cantrell did not talk about which restrictions Willie's Chicken Shack violated, but a statement that the business sent to The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, said that its customers were ordering drinks to eat at the restaurants with their meals, but were taking them to go - a violation of the city's new restrictions that started this weekend.

"Willie’s patrons simply disregarded our signs prohibiting the removal of drinks from our premises, and we do not have the staff available to enforce our policy," according to the statement. "We strongly support the city’s efforts to fight the virus and hope to reopen Willie’s as soon as it is prudent to do so under the city’s guidelines."

The city of New Orleans announced new restrictions that essentially shut down bars as cases began to rise. The city said it needs to curb the rise to allow schools to reopen for in-person learning.

The city of New Orleans said that its public schools would not start the school year with on-campus classes, but instead do remote learning until at least after Labor Day.