New Orleans giving out N95 masks at several libraries

NEW ORLEANS — The indoor mask mandate was reinstated in the city of New Orleans, effective January 12. To help people comply, the New Orleans Health Department is giving out N95 masks at several libraries across the city.

New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno recommends wearing a KN95 or N95 mask instead of a cloth mask since the medical grade masks seal around your face and may offer you better protection.

"I feel safer in these than I do around people with the regular masks," said Pamela Logan who picked up two free N95 masks Wednesday.

The New Orleans Health Department is now giving away 2 N95 masks per person at seven libraries everyday but Sunday while supplies last.

"I thought that would be a better mask than the one I'm wearing with all the information coming out that it needs to be tighter and over the nose," Marlene Santalla said as she picked up two masks.

According to the CDC, N95 masks offer the best protection since they filter 95 percent of all airborne particles.

"I'm 68 years old, just made it January 9 and I want to live longer," Rita Tucker said. "This variant ain't going no where and this will help you out, and double it up."

Masks will be required indoors until further notice, according to the city.