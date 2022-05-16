Masks recommended (not mandated) indoors as New Orleans COVID cases rise

Director Jennifer Avegno said that reported coronavirus cases have increased five-fold in the last month.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Health Department is recommending that people wear masks and face coverings while indoors due to rising COVID-19 cases, but stopped short of issuing a new mandate.

In a news conference on Tuesday morning. health department Director Jennifer Avegno said that reported coronavirus cases have increased five-fold in the last month, and the city is now classified as having a "medium" community level of the virus.

"We don't think we've reached the peak yet," Avegno said.

In communities with the medium classification, the Center for Disease Control says that individuals at a high risk for severe illness should talk to their healthcare providers about whether they should wear a mask or take other precautions in public.

Avegno said that she is not surprised by a potential summer surge of the virus, given three other summer surges in recent years as well as wastewater testing that shows rising COVID-19 levels in the city's hospitality and residential areas.

"The virus isn't going away, and we have to anticipate surges," Avegno said.

While experts say that Omicron, the current dominating strain, is less severe than earlier strains of the disease, it's much more contagious.

Avegno said that rising cases have not put a strain on local hospitals, however, increasing hospitalizations tends to lag behind rises in new cases.

"We think we have time at this point to get ahead and prevent that from happening, prevent what happened last July and August when our hospitals were completely overwhelmed," she added.