New Orleans health leaders recommend return to masking, more testing

NEW ORLEANS — The number of people getting COVID-19 continues to rise in New Orleans.

So, City health officials want to make sure we take steps to get the spread under control.

We have all been enjoying going out to graduation, parties, festivals and weddings again. Add that to visitors coming in to enjoy the culture and there is an upward trend.

The waste water is telling the story. There is an upward trend in coronavirus circulating in the New Orleans area, and it's circulating among residents and visitors.

“In Orleans Parish as of yesterday, our average daily case count is 155, and that's about a five times increase from about a month ago. We're seeing that rise in waste water in both our hospitality district and residential areas around the city,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the City of New Orleans Health Director.

Hospitalizations are still low and so are people on ventilators. That's because of our actions.

“It always gives me a lot of pride to say that New Orleans is the most highly vaccinated city in the state, and in all age categories we lead the national average," Dr. Avegno said.

But the city health department wants to take steps now to keep it that way.

“We're not surprised at a summer surge. This is the third year in a row, but none of us wants to have the surge we did last year with Delta,” Dr. Avegno said.

So here's the game plan they laid out. There are no mandates, just recommendations. Test yourself. Test right after you find out you were around someone with it, and then four to five days later when it is more likely to show up on a test.

Next mask as a precaution in large indoor gatherings. Get a vaccine, or if it's been since last fall when you got one, get a booster. Will it keep you from catching the virus? No, but it is proven to shorten the time you're sick, make you less infectious to others, and decrease the chance of getting very sick and dying. And now the antiviral pill you take at home is available.

“It was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization, and severe outcomes up to 90 percent in unvaccinated people. That is a huge, huge benefit, when you give it within the first five days of symptoms," Dr. Avegno said.

The current Omicron subvariant is really making people feel sick for four to five days. And even when you get better, you may have some long-term health problems.

“The virus isn't going away. We've got to anticipate future surges, but they can be ripples and not tsunamis, and that's what we've trying to do today, make it a ripple and not a title wave,” she added.

To get the antiviral pill, PAXLOVID, you need a doctor to call in a prescription. With insurance, it's free.

If you don't have a regular doctor, or it's after hours, and you can’t get through to yours, there are test to treat clinics.

You get a COVID test and a the medication all in one visit. That's at the DePaul Community Health Centers and the CVS on Claiborne and Napoleon.