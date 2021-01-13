New Orleans, Jefferson Parish preparing for mass vaccination sites

According to data from the CDC, Louisiana has administered 142,771 doses of the vaccine.

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday said the state will not yet reduce the age at which people can get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Earlier in the day, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said those 65-and-older and people younger with serious health conditions should now get the vaccine.

The guidelines had said people older than 70 should get the vaccine right now.

Edwards said there are still too many people in that age group who have yet to get it.

“We’re still taking a good, close look at that. It’s going to be some time before we announce any changes, if at all, to our approach with respect to priority groups,” Edwards said.

One change from the federal government will have some teeth to it. Azar said going forward the federal government will base each state’s allocation of vaccines partly on how successful states have been in administering those already provided.

According to data from the CDC, Louisiana has administered 142,771 doses of the vaccine.

Azar also said the government will stop holding back the required second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, practically doubling supply. Both those shots require two doses to achieve optimum protection.

Meanwhile, New Orleans and Jefferson Parish are working to prepare for when there are enough doses to host mass vaccination sites.

St. Tammany Parish said it does not plan right now to host mass vaccination sites but will help the state Health Department if it chooses to do so.

In New Orleans, the city is recruiting volunteers to help staff those locations when they open.

City Hall spokesman Beau Tidwell said details about where the sites will be and how they will operate could be announced later this week.

“For us to achieve herd immunity, we need like 70, 75 percent of folks vaccinated. That's a huge lift,” Tidwell said. “So we really do need everyone to get tested and vaccinated when you can.”

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said she believes mass vaccination sites will be necessary to get the surging virus under control

“I think it's going to be more than the pharmacies and hospital systems can handle, and we have the resources to help with all the traffic or the support of tents and those things,” she said. “We're ready to help.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.