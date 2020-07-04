NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

512 deaths

14,867 total cases

1,809 patients hospitalized

563 in need of ventilators

62 of 64 parishes reporting cases

69,166 tests completed

Key Updates:

It's been 28 days since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 appeared in New Orleans. More than 500 people have died from the virus in that roughly 1-month period and 1,800 have been hospitalized from the disease.

After several days of hospitalization and ventilator rates trending down, Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana could be witnessing the start of coronavirus cases plateauing thanks to successful social distancing.

It's been more than two weeks since Louisiana's statewide Stay-at-Home order was put into place. As of today, it remains in place until April 30.

Read yesterday's blog

Rural hospitals step up as coronavirus spreads across Louisiana

As hospital systems work tirelessly to care for folks battling complications from the coronavirus, it’s the smaller, rural hospitals playing a much bigger role than they were designed to do.

With only 25 beds and a total staff of about 200 people, St. James Parish Hospital, like many small hospitals across the state, is operating a bit differently than normal.

“It’s intense because we know what we’re dealing with is very serious,” said hospital CEO Mary Ellen Pratt.

Pratt says smaller hospitals like hers are typically outpatient focused, but because elective surgeries and procedures aren’t happening right now, equipment and staff are being shifted to focus on inpatient care, especially when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

Read more

Experts say this week will be tough, but stay the course to stop coronavirus

The number of people taking advantage of drive-up Coronavirus testing in New Orleans has slowed considerably.

Despite shorter lines on Monday, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams predicts what’s to come may be worse than what we’ve seen so far.

Speaking on Fox News, he hinted at a possible peak in new COVID-19 cases and deaths over the next seven days.

“This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly,” Adams said. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized. It’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”

State and local health officials have been stressing for weeks the need for aggressive social distancing measures to lessen the surge.

Read more

More than 70% of La. residents killed by COVID-19 are African American, governor says

That statistic comes from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who announced Monday that Louisiana will soon release more in-depth information on COVID-19 cases in the state.

“Slightly more than 70% of deaths in Louisiana are African Americans,” Edwards said. “That deserves more attention and we’re going to have to dig into that and see what we can do to slow that down.”

Edwards also said that hypertension is the leading underlying condition among patients killed by COVID-19.

Read more

13 more inmates at Orleans Justice Center test positive since Friday

Thirteen additional inmates at the Orleans Parish Justice Center have had tests come back positive for the coronavirus since Friday, the sheriff's office reported Monday.

There had been only two positive cases among the 751 inmates at the justice center as of Friday.

In addition to those 15, the statement from the sheriff's office said that seven other inmates are exhibiting signs of the virus.

There are also 29 employees that have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. That is out of 896 employees at the sheriff's office. In addition there are 10 employees of the Justice Center's contracted medical provider WellPath, which provides medical services to the center.

Read more

Tulane offering free testing, treatment for New Orleans first responders

So far, 118 people in the New Orleans Police Department have felt the impact of the coronavirus. Thirty-six actually tested positive. Others self-quarantined after having symptoms or being in contact with someone who tested positive.

Now, there’s a new program that started today by local doctors to help the NOPD and other first responders.

Tulane healthcare workers have rolled out a new testing program for the men and women of NOPD, EMS, NOFD and Louisiana State Police. The Tulane Wellness Clinic is treating the men and women in uniform, virtually, by telemedicine visits. They are also offering them drive through testing.

"This was the first full day. We’re ramping up. We’re expecting to test up to 30-to-40 people a day," said Joe Esneault, Executive Director of Clinical Services at the Tulane School of Medicine.

There will be no out-of-pocket costs and no lines. With the new on-site lab that opened last week at the Tulane School of Medicine, test results come back within hours.

Read more

Paycheck Protection Program can keep workers paid, but it won't save bars, restaurants, industry leaders warn

For Polly Watts, owner of The Avenue Pub, the Paycheck Protection Program meant to help small businesses keep their workers on the payroll aligns directly with the biggest challenge she’s faced since her bar closed due to state and local mandates.

“It focuses on my employees," Watts said. "The money flows through me, but it’s designed and aimed to keep my employees on payroll and their benefits intact."

Keeping her workers paid is at the top of Watt’s mind, but she believes this pandemic could lead to the permanent closure of bars and restaurants throughout the city.

“Their biggest challenge is not actually paying their staff, their biggest challenge is paying their rent or paying their mortgage,” Watts said.

Under the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, loans will be fully forgiven is if the funds are used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities, but 75 percent of the forgiven amount must be used for payroll.

Read more

Tools

MORE: Drive-thru coronavirus test locations in Southeast Louisiana

MORE: Louisiana Coronavirus Outbreak Interactive Map

MORE: COVID-19 Timeline: See how fast things have changed in Louisiana

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.