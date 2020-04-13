NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

840 deaths

20,595 total cases

2,084 patients in hospitals

458 in need of ventilators

64 of 64 parishes reporting cases

Key Updates:

All 64 parishes are now reporting cases of confirmed coronavirus.

Jefferson and Orleans parishes have more than half the cases in the state and just under half of the deaths.

Gov. Edwards says it's likely Louisiana schools, which have been closed since March 16, will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city is now facing a $150 million deficit fighting the coronavirus and the Sewerage and Water Board is critically low on funds due to lack of revenue.

Louisiana sees smallest growth in coronavirus cases yet

Easter Sunday had the lowest percent increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in Louisiana, continuing the now six-day streak of growth in the single digits and pointing towards the possibility that the state may have reached its peak – or at least a plateau.

Louisiana's newest coronavirus data continued a positive trend: slowing hospitalizations, falling ventilator use and a declining number of deaths reported daily.

Sunday's numbers from the Louisiana Department of health had 581 new cases and 34 new deaths.

Those numbers equal just under 3% and just over 4% growth respectively.

The rate of growth for deaths was the second-lowest Louisiana has seen so far, behind only a single day when no new deaths were reported. On that day, March 22, only 837 cases had been reported and there were 20 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Read more

Overnight bus, streetcar service suspended in New Orleans

Starting Sunday night, New Orleans buses and streetcars will stop operating at night, in the latest public transit service reduction made by the city to minimize the risk of coronavirus for riders and operators.

Overnight service, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., will be suspended until further notice on most bus and streetcar routes in the city.

City officials said in a statement the reduction was being implemented because of a decrease in ridership overnight, and to further reduce the risk of COVID-19 associated with public transportation.

Any routes set to begin overnight will instead start at 4 a.m. Any routes starting later than that will keep their original schedule. All routes will end by approximately 10 p.m. each night.

Read more

New Orleans pastor recovers from COVID-19 to preach Easter Sunday

After a tough battle with COVID-19, a New Orleans pastor preached for the first time in several weeks on Easter Sunday.

This Easter Sunday service was a little different than past years for Pastor Joshua Palmer of the Greater Little Rock Baptist Church in New Orleans East.

It's not different just because he preached to a nearly empty building as his congregation watched over live-stream; it's different because this Sunday was the first time he's preached in three weeks.

"I want to give people encouragement during this season of this pandemic," Palmer said Sunday afternoon.

Palmer said he's still recovering from a tough battle with COVID-19. He said he thought he had the virus three weeks ago when he had a 104-degree fever, followed by coughing and trouble breathing.

Read more

COVID-19 Easter Sunday: Family, faith, and a virtual connection

"It will be strange and hungering for many of us because we will not be able to receive communion," Archbishop Gregory Aymond said.

It's Easter Sunday, but it doesn't look like it outside.

"The streets are empty," Treme resident Gina Lesie said. "It's somber in a way."

With COVID-19, Families in the New Orleans area are celebrating Easter this year in an undoubtedly different way. Not heading to a church for mass, people are celebrating from home, over the web.

"It is impossible for us to go to communion," Aymond said. "So. we ask for spiritual communion as we ask Jesus to keep us close."

Up until several weeks ago, many catholic services were still occurring, but as of late, everything has been moved online. The same goes for different faiths across the region, including synagogues during Passover.

Read more

Tools

MORE: Drive-thru coronavirus test locations in Southeast Louisiana

MORE: Louisiana Coronavirus Outbreak Interactive Map

MORE: COVID-19 Timeline: See how fast things have changed in Louisiana

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.