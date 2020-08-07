Live at 2:45 pm: New Orleans Mayor Cantrell to discuss growing coronavirus cases

Mayor Cantrell and Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno are expected to make some announcements at the press conference.

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss some possible changes to the city's response to the coronavirus.

Once one of the nation's hotspots for the virus, New Orleans had made some outstanding progress in getting the case numbers and the numbers of deaths very low.

However, recently, the city has seen an uptick in cases that the mayor said is concerning.

In addition video from NOLA.com this past weekend showed a crowded Bourbon Street and there were reports from Tulane University that some of its students gathered at large parties over the Fourth of July weekend. A situation that caused them to threaten suspensions or expulsions to students who violated the policy of gatherings of no more than 15 people.

The situation also comes as the city is dealing with a shortage in testing capability. The public 'community testing sites' at Dillard University this week have been hitting their max capacity of 150 tests within minutes of opening.