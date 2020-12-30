New Orleans mayor: No large parties or riverfront fireworks for New Year's Eve

LaToya Cantrell said there will be significant adjustments to New Year’s celebrations because COVID-19 “continues to spread at a dangerous rate"

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking residents to ring in the new year at home with their immediate households to prevent the spread of the coronavirus over the holiday.

Cantrell’s office said there will be significant adjustments to New Year’s celebrations because COVID-19 “continues to spread at a dangerous rate in New Orleans.”

“That means no large parties, no riverfront fireworks, and no spectators at the fleur-de-lis drop,” Cantrell said.

The mayor said New Orleans police will block vehicle and pedestrian traffic surrounding Jax Brewery to prevent crowds from forming where Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will be televised.

Due to the rising percentage of tests returning COVID-19 positive, bars, breweries, and adult entertainment venues in New Orleans will be required to move service outdoors. Restaurants in Orleans Parish are limited to 50 percent with socially distanced tables.

All bars and restaurants in New Orleans must stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.

Residents can report large crowds or businesses who are not compliant by calling 3-1-1 (504-658-2299) or by submitting an online tip.

