NEW ORLEANS — Now that the state of Louisiana has announced its Phase 1 plan to reopen, the city of New Orleans will announce its plans Tuesday afternoon on a radio broadcast on WBOK and then in a press conference at 4:30 p.m.

The city of New Orleans is expected to have more restrictive measures in place than the State of Louisiana, which is allowing most businesses of all types to reopen, though only at 25 percent capacity and with social distancing in most cases.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is loosening restrictions on churches, restaurants, salons and gyms, beginning this weekend. The Democratic governor announced Monday that he's moving the state away from a “stay-at-home” position he enacted in late March.

RELATED: Louisiana Stay at Home order to expire Friday

RELATED: 10 things you can do as Louisiana eases coronavirus rules

RELATED: New Orleans plans phased reopening starting May 16

The new regulations take effect Friday and are largely in line with the first phase of reopening as envisioned under the White House guidelines provided to states. Businesses newly allowed to open will be limited to one-quarter of their previous capacity, and employees working around customers will have to wear masks.

Restaurants will be able to reopen inside seating and table service, but at the 25% capacity level. Tattoo parlors, spas, amusement parks and children's museums will remain closed.

Previously Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been slower to lower restrictions. When Governor Edwards allowed restaurants to start accommodating diners outdoors but without table service and with spacing, Cantrell did not follow suit to the dismay of local restaurateurs.