New Orleans mayor urges 'extreme caution' for holiday gatherings due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says residents should use “extreme caution” when celebrating the holidays this week as COVID-19 hospitalizations and death continue to rise.

The mayor said, while difficult, the safest way to celebrate is by only gathering with your immediate household. Cantrell also warned that due to the rising percentage of tests returning COVID-19 positive, it is possible that bars and breweries could be closed as early as next week.

“This is our most critical time, period,” Cantrell said. “I strongly urge our residents and visitors to do everything possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Cantrell said anyone who still plans to gather for the holidays should keep group sizes as small as possible, wear masks at all times, wash hands frequently, and host gatherings outside.

“The greatest gift you can give your loved ones this year is to come together by staying apart,” New Orleans health department director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 5.3 percent of tests in Orleans Parish from Dec. 10 through Dec. 16 returned positive for COVID-19. Due to Louisiana emergency orders, bars and breweries will be forced to close if that rate remains above 5 percent for two weeks in a row, which could happen as soon as next Wednesday, Dec. 30.

COVID-19 related deaths are on the rise in Orleans Parish and across Louisiana. On Wednesday, the LDH reported an additional 65 new deaths due to the virus - the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since July 29.

Hospitalizations also continue to rise, reaching levels previously seen in April in the early months of the outbreak. As of Wednesday, 1,675 people were hospitalized with the virus in Louisiana.

