NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans area nurse Larrice Anderson is the first local healthcare worker to die due to complications of COVID-19. She was just 46 years old.

Despite their younger sister perishing to the virus, Larrice’s older sister, Patrice Blaire-Margin says what hurts even more is that her five siblings couldn’t be there for her final moments.

“To get that call and to hear my niece's voice deliver that bad news to all of our siblings. It’s a very difficult thing,” Margin says.

Larrice is the youngest of six and a mother to two children. Patrice says when her sister told her she wasn’t feeling well over the phone, she didn’t know it would be the last time she’d hear her voice.

“I told her to get a little bit of rest, later that evening I got a message saying she was being admitted into the hospital,” Margin said.

In an interview with our partners at the Times Picayune-New Orleans Advocate, Dorothy Lewis describes Larrice as caring, putting her patients above all else.

Lewis is a former co-worker and longtime friend of Anderson. She told the Times Picayune-New Orleans Advocate Anderson was sick in early March, but only had stomach problems she thought were connected to food poisoning.

She was later diagnosed with viral pneumonia and admitted to the very hospital where she helped so many patients. She was then transferred to UMC where she needed additional ventilation, Lewis said.

“We were all in shock and we just can’t believe that our baby sister is gone,” Margin said.

Patrice says Larrice was a very kind, loving and caring person who was dedicated to being on the front lines even though the virus put her more at risk.

“She was very dedicated to caring for her patients and people that were ill, so it was no question she would continue to work," she said.

Which makes it even more difficult for Patrice, who says she couldn’t be there for her during her final moments. Larrice was buried days later with only ten people able to attend her burial, including her 24-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son.

“They have a very strong bond, her and her kids. We have to be there for them and support them and lift them up,” Margin said.

While Larrice’s siblings mourn her loss, Patrice ask that we think of those who are on the front lines like her baby sister, spending everyday risking their lives to save ours.

“She is lighting the way for many people and we have to be very proud of her and her legacy," she said.

New Orleans East Hospital held a memorial and balloon tribute to Larrice.

The family says they plan to hold a memorial celebration once the pandemic is under control.

The New Orleans East Hospital established a memorial fund for Larrice Anderson’s family. You can make donations by going to the New Orleans East Hospital website.

