NEW ORLEANS — Larrice Anderson, a New Orleans nurse working on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis, has died.

A representative from New Orleans East Hospital said Anderson died from COVID-19. It is unclear how she contracted the virus.

“Larrice Anderson was a mother, friend, caring nurse at New Orleans East Hospital and LCMC Health family member,” the statement said. “Our hospital family is deeply saddened by the loss and our hearts go out to her family and friends.”

