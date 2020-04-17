NEW ORLEANS —

Evictions may be on hold in New Orleans due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, but renters are still responsible for making their rent payments. To help renters that may have been impacted by the virus, the city has partnered with Total Community Action to offer rental assistance.

The program launched on April 1 and is open to anyone whose household income has been reduced due to the pandemic and is not getting rental assistance from other organizations.

Impacts can include job loss, furlough or layoff, reduction in hours of work or pay, business closure or needing to miss work to care for a home-bound school-age child or elderly person.

To apply, residents should call the New Orleans Mayor’s Office of Community development at 504-658-4200 or apply online here.

The city government says the program is expected to serve about 600 households with an average grant amount of $750 per household and is expected to last for about 90 days or until funding is exhausted.

Program Guidelines

The program is designed to benefit low to moderate-income households impacted by COVID-19.

Priority will be given to families with children, re-entering citizens and lower-income earning households. Consideration may be given to other vulnerable populations.

Eligible tenants will have the grant paid to the landlord, directly benefitting the tenant and the landlord.

The rent must be considered current by the landlord after receipt of the grant payment.

The grant will be calculated based on the amount of rent owed and the tenant’s ability to pay a portion of the past due rent.

Applicants will be required to provide documentation of their income and eligibility which may include check stubs, bank statement and/or a letter from your employer. Alternate documentation may be considered for individuals whose income was based on cash compensation.

Funding to landlords will be limited to rental units with City of New Orleans addresses.

Tools

