New Orleans OMV employee tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Office of Motor Vehicles on Veterans Boulevard will be closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Matthew Boudreaux said that the office will be closed until Thursday, Feb. 11 “due to precautions related to COVID-19.

“Luckily, due to the mitigation strategies in place at our OMV locations, no customers were exposed,” Boudreaux said. “Protecting our customer’s health is paramount. Our employees will continue to wear masks, physically distance themselves from customers, wash their hands frequently and use Plexiglas barriers to separate themselves from the people they serve.”

Customers who have appointments booked during the closure must reschedule online. Boudreaux said that customers can still use the OMV website for online services and a list of open offices.

