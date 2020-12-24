New Orleans parents satisfied with NOLA-PS's COVID-19 response, survey says

“I am very encouraged by the results of the survey,” said Lewis. “I know that our educators in our school system work very very hard.”

NEW ORLEANS — Kristi Trail and her children began the arduous process of virtual learning when the pandemic hit. Despite the challenges, she was pleased with the way New Orleans Public Schools responded to the crisis.

“I think the piece that really helped us get through the end of the school year last year was the continuous communication to help us understand what the plan was,” said Trail, who has two children in NOLA Public Schools.

A new survey found most parents feel similar to Trail. Tulane’s Cowen Institute looked at 1,000 parents throughout New Orleans. 56 percent of public school parents had a more favorable opinion of the district’s handling of the pandemic, compared to 16% who were less favorable.

“Overall families were pretty positive about the way that schools and NOLA P-S responded to this crisis,” said Vincent Rossmeier, the policy director of the Cowen Institute at Tulane University.

Dr. Henderson Lewis, superintendent of NOLA-PS, said Wednesday he was pleased with the results of the survey and said it was proof of the hard work of teachers and staff.

“I am very encouraged by the results of the survey,” said Lewis. “I know that our educators in our school system work very very hard.”

Lewis says one of the biggest keys to success was making sure all students had a computer and access to the internet. The survey found 90 percent of homes had both. The number is something Rossmeier said was impressive when you consider overall internet connectivity in New Orleans was around 65 percent based in 2019.

“Going back to March our school board was very dedicated and released five million dollars of funds for the district to actually go and purchase internet connectivity as well as laptops for students.”

With she and her husband working from home, Trail says without the free laptops, virtual learning would have been impossible.

“Because we did not have the capacity to have four entities all on a virtual communication device all at once,” said Trail.

The survey still found parents prefer in-person learning to virtual. Dr. Lewis says schools will go fully back to the old way, if and when it’s safe to do so.

Read the full report here.

