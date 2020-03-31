NEW ORLEANS — A local photographer is capturing families quarantine stories in a way that gives back.

It's called the "Front Porch Project NOLA." Jillian Carruth of Jillian Marie Photography is the one behind the lens.

"I believe it's possible we can all feel more connected after this," Carruth said.

She's documenting family stories during this significant moment in history as they're spending more time home, on their front porch.

"It truly is a defining moment in our generation and in our country," said one of the participants, Jonathan Perkins.

Carruth began capturing families all across the city of New Orleans Thursday. It's at no cost to the family. She takes pictures form a distance, giving each family one digital image.

"So many people don't hire a professional photographer on a regular basis so this very well could be their first professional portrait," she said.

Carruth is not making money off of this project, it is her way to give back. All she asks in return, is that participants support a local business or restaurant of their choice by either making a purchase or buying a gift card at any amount.

The Front Porch Project is a nationwide trend to document social distancing while helping struggling businesses.

"So we can all give back to our local community," she said.

Carruth has already captured 90 families with a list of about 500 families registered.

"It's grown so quickly," she said.

They're photos from all across the city that together, show the big picture of a community coming together.

The project has received so many requests in New Orleans that Carruth has temporarily stopped taking them so she can catch up. To stay in touch or sign up in the future, click HERE or follow the Facebook page.

RELATED: Volunteers delivering hundreds of meals to seniors across New Orleans

RELATED: Morial Convention Center receiving 1,000 beds to house COVID-19 patients

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.