New Orleans public schools to require masks while indoors

NEW ORLEANS — Public schools in New Orleans will require all students, employees, and visitors -regardless of whether they've been vaccinated - to wear masks indoors for the upcoming school year.

Dr. Benjamin Springgate, the NOLA-PS medical advisor, said the mask requirements are necessary "out of an abundance of caution" as the delta variant of the coronavirus surges across Louisiana.

Superintendent Dr. Hendeson Lewis Jr. is also urging students 12 years or older, as well as their parents and caregivers to get vaccinated against the virus.

"The vaccines prevent severe illness and help us control the spread of COVID-19. So, it is important that everyone, students, parents, grandparents, teachers, and school staff, all get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones," Lewis said.

NOLA-PS says it will be offering mobile vaccination and COVID-19 testing sites throughout the semester at various schools in partnership with local healthcare partners. Weekly testing will be available to all students and staff, and a schedule of the vaccination events can be found at www.nolapublicschools.com.

"The best way to combat this pandemic is and will remain getting vaccinated for those who are eligible and to provide ongoing testing for our students who are not," Dr. Springgate said.