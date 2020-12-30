New Orleans public schools to return with in-person learning in January

Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis said that keeping students in classrooms is essential to get the best educational experience possible.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans public schools will return with in-person learning on Jan. 4, as the district continues to monitor the local impacts of COVID-19.

“I am hopeful our families, students and staff stayed safe during the holiday break, but now is not the time to let our guard down,” Dr. Lewis said.

The school system said that schools will continue following COVID-19 safety guidelines and will remain in constant contact with state and local health experts in case changes need to be made. It said that it would be providing additional resources for COVID-19 testing for staff and students starting in January.

