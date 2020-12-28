New Orleanians at food drive react to division over COVID-19 relief bill

“It doesn't make sense,” said another resident, George Quinn. “What Trump is doing is what he should have been doing months ago. Why wait until the end?”

NEW ORLEANS — The line of cars at a food drive in the Lower 9th Ward over the weekend illustrates just how huge the demand for food is as this pandemic still feels far from over.

“We’ve done plenty of them. I can’t even count on my hands anymore.” said one of the food drive organizers, Eyshana Webster Joseph, the executive director of The Level Up Campaign. “We have only been out here for an hour and half and the boxes are actually already gone.”

The need comes as leaders in Washington remain at odds over a $900 billion dollar relief package to help struggling Americans. New Orleanians at the food drive are frustrated and confused by the division in D.C.

“It’s terrible. It’s terrible,” said lower 9th Ward resident Anthony Addison. “They know people need help but I don’t know why they are dragging their legs. They are dragging their legs when people need help and they know it.”

“It doesn't make sense,” said another resident, George Quinn. “What Trump is doing is what he should have been doing months ago. Why wait until the end?”

President Donald Trump says he wants stimulus checks increased from $600 to $2,000 while President Elect Joe Biden is calling on the president to sign the relief bill, passed by congress last week.

“Is $600 enough to get you by?,” asked WWLTV’s Paul Dudley. “No. That’s gas money. That’s gas money..that’s it,” said Addison.

President Trump is also insisting that lawmakers cut out what he views as unnecessary spending. New Orleans council member Cindy Nguyen says the bill is badly needed as the community is eager for relief.

“People are happy that they are getting a food box today but many of our food boxes may only last for one or two days,” said Nguyen. “I also see concerns in their eyes in reference to what is going to happen two days from now, what is going to happen when there is not a food drive in my community?”

As leaders in Washington continue to bicker over the details, people at the food drive are somehow finding a way to believe things will turn around even when they are still in desperate need of help, like Quinn who says he has lung cancer.

“Do you have hope life will get better,” asked Dudley. “Yeah, all the time. And I am a cancer patient, stage four and so I still need help.”

Last week house republicans blocked an amendment introduced by democrats that would have increased stimulus checks and house democrats blocked a republican attempt to reevaluate the amount of foreign aid included in the bill.

