New Orleans remains under threshold to keep indoor bar service

Orleans Parish was able to keep the positivity rates below 5%, the Louisiana Department of Health's website said Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Bars in New Orleans may get another two weeks reprieve from stricter coronavirus rules after the percentage of positive tests in Orleans Parish fell below five percent last week.

According to statewide COVID-19 restrictions enacted by Gov. John Bel Edwards, bars could only remain open for indoor service if the parish remained below five percent positive new tests for at least two weeks in a row. Last week, the Louisiana Department of Health reported a 5.2 percent positivity for Orleans Parish for tests between Nov. 26 - Dec. 2, putting New Orleans bars at risk of having to move outside.

The state health department reported Wednesday that the percent positivity had dropped to 4.7 percent between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9.

Orleans Parish is the only parish in the state that can opt-in to indoor service at bars after St. Bernard Parish reported two weeks of positivity rates above five percent.

However, the City of New Orleans can still opt-out and require the bars to move to outdoor service. Mayor LaToya Cantrell has scheduled a news conference at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 restrictions alongside city health department director Dr. Jennifer Avegno. The news conference will be live-streamed on WWL-TV.com when it begins.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.