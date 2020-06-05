NEW ORLEANS — Some sanitation workers in New Orleans East protested Tuesday for better working conditions - including masks and hazard pay during the coronavirus outbreak.

The workers say their trucks are unsafe and their workload is higher than normal because so many people are at home. The protesters specifically cited the need for masks, gloves and hazard pay in their requests.

It's unclear as of Tuesday night how many were involved in the protest or how many homes' waste services were affected.

Metro Service Group, the company contracted by the city to pick up trash, acknowledged the protest, calling it a "subcontract labor issue."

The company said any delayed or canceled pickups would be rectified within 24 hours.

The city of New Orleans said in a statement that Metro is responsible for PPE for employees and contractors.

"Metro is responsible for providing workers with the necessary items for their safety," city officials said. "This would include masks, gloves, etc."

