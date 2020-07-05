NEW ORLEANS —

Right now, teens can’t socialize with friends and can’t go to school. So one local teen decided he would use the time to try to make a difference in the community, by putting out a message of thanks.

Zachary Wilkins is a Centennial — that’s Generation Z. The Lusher junior wasn’t born yet during the 9/11 attacks. But this quote he heard, resonated and moved him to action.

"First responders, health care providers, are going to experience more trauma from COVID-19 than first responders to 9/11," Zachary Wilkins, founder of Remedy Ribbons, heard his brother read.

As he read about what people went through during the Pearl Harbor and 9/11, he could not sit still and put out a call on social media. Thirty Lusher classmates and some more from De La Salle responded, and Remedy Ribbons was launched.

"The blue ribbons represent mindfulness, and they represent gratitude. It‘s just a physical reminder to not only first responders, healthcare workers, but just first responders to coronavirus that every single day put their lives at risk to make life easier for everybody else, and try to save a countless amount of lives."

The light blue ribbons are popping up at hospitals and nursing homes, around trees and utility poles. But this is more than a symbol. Zachary has already raised more than $6,000 to donate to mental wellness programs. He knows those workers will need it after witnessing so much loss, and what’s called moral injury, the guilt over those they could not save.

"Day after day you do this, and you see lives slip beneath your fingertips and you can’t, you can’t, it just eats at you," Wilkins said.

But the actions of a teen, who normally would have been getting ready for away camp, might make the pain a little more bearable.

If you would like to suggest another location for the ribbons or if you’d like to donate, go to https://www.remedyribbons.org

